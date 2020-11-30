Two teen girls missing in Painesville

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Painesville police are looking for two missing 15-year-old girls who may be together.

Police are looking for Haylie Vance and Kathryn McGuire.

The girls have not been seen since Thanksgiving.

Haylie has blonde hair, but recently had her hair dyed to be half red and half black. She stands 5’2” tall.

Kathryn is the same height and has brown hair.

If you have any information that can help police, call (440)392-5840.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8