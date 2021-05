TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW)– Authorities in Toledo are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Keyaire Gordon, 15, was last seen near the Toledo Zoo at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

She is 5 foot 4 and 120 pounds with brown hair. She was wearing gray and black shorts, a red shirt and a gray Nike hoodie.

If you see her, please call 911.