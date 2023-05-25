PAINSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Amadia Gibson is 16. She’s been missing since May 4 and was last seen in Painesville.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-THE-LOST.
by: Celeste Houmard
