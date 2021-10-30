Three children missing from Wayne County; Police asking for help in search

SHREVE, Ohio (WJW) — The Shreve Police Department is searching for three children who went missing near 325 N Prospect Street on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post, the department says they were last seen at 8 p.m. that day.

Here are descriptions of the children:

Isabel Cruz, an 11-year-old girl with brown hair and brown eyes

Remmington Cruz, a 7-year-old boy with short brown hair and brown eyes

Wyatt Cruz, a 5-year-old boy with short brown hair and brown eyes

Police say they may be with 33-year-old Bryan Godfrey, who has brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 6′ tall and 265 pounds.

They were last seen traveling in a dark blue Dodge Caravan with an Ohio license plate number JLC3641.

Police are asking you to check your yard, complex, and vehicle.

If you have any information about Isabel, Remington, or Wyatt Cruz, please call the Shreve Police Department at 330-287-5705.