WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Saturday, Sept. 17.

Tacalah Hendon left her family’s home at about 3 a.m. that day for an unknown destination, according to police.

Tacalah Hendon

Hendon stands 5-foot-8, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what she was wearing when she left home.

Anyone with information on Hendon’s whereabouts is urged to call Warrensville Heights Police Department at 216-581-1234.