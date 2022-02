Photo courtesy Strongsville police

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Strongsville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Aidan Bellucci was reportedly last seen at Strongsville High School and has been missing since Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Those who have seen Bellucci or who may know where he is are directed to call the Strongsville Police Department at 440-238-7373.