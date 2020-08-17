Update: Missing elderly woman from Streetsboro found safe

**Update**- The missing elderly woman was found safe Monday evening.

STREETSBORO (WJW)- The Streetsboro Police Department is asking for help locating a missing elderly woman.

73-year-old Sandra ‘Kathy” Cooper was last seen 11:30 a.m. Monday leaving her home in a 2005 Silver Ford Escape.

Authorities say Kathy suffers from Alzheimer’s. She is 5’9″, weighs 128 pounds, and has a rash on her face and legs.

She was last seen wearing a coral top and jeans. If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact police.

