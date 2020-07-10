Statewide alert issued for missing 17-year-old girl whose vehicle was found at park in Kent

Photos of Megan Dye (Courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Attorney General has issued a statewide alert for missing 17-year-old Kent girl.

Megan Dye was reported missing around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when she did not return to her home in Brimfield. Police said her parents tracked her phone to Tannery Park on Stow Street in Kent, where the girl planned to meet friends that evening.

Her vehicle was in the park with her purse and phone inside, according to police.

Now, authorities have issued a statewide alert for Dye.

Dye is 5’4″ tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has blue eyes and burgundy-colored hair. She was last seen wearing blue shorts and a black T-shirt with Elvis on it.

Police have listed her as an endangered missing person. Anyone with information on Dye’s whereabouts should call Kent police at 330-673-7732.

