Stark County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Canton man

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 21-year-old Canton man.

James Randy Robinette Jr. was reported missing after being last seen at a home on the 2700 block of 38th Street Northwest in Canton. He was reportedly seen driving in a silver 2004 Cadillac DeVille, the office said, noting that the car’s license plate was HNS8753.

Robinette is reportedly about 5’8” and 115 pounds.

Those who may have seen Robinette or who have any information about his whereabouts are asked to call the sheriff’s office directly at 330-430-3800.