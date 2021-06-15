Springfield Township police issue endangered missing adult alert

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Springfield Township Police Department has issued an alert for an endangered missing adult.

Lawrence Ramzie Nichols drove away from his home on Compton Road in Cincinnati at 2 p.m. on June 14 and hasn’t come back, according to police.

The 70-year-old man is 6 feet tall, weighing 195 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.

Police say Nichols has a medical condition and he needs medication, which he doesn’t have with him.

Law enforcement says they are concerned for his safety.

He was driving a 1997 green Ford Aspire.

If you have any information with his whereabouts, call Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171 or call 911.