South Euclid police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — South Euclid police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl, and are requesting the public’s help in finding her.

Damaiah Becote is believed to have left her residence sometime after 10:45 p.m. last night, her mother reported to police. The girl left the home without permission, and her mother reported her missing after discovering she had slipped out overnight.

Those who may have seen the teen or have any other information about the incident are asked to call the police department at 216-381-1234.