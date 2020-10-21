South Euclid police locate missing 77-year-old man

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — South Euclid police have located a missing 77-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

According to the department, John Jackson left his home on Colony Rd. around 4 p.m. and hadn’t been seen since.

Police reported he had been found just a few hours later.

