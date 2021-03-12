South Euclid police search for missing 14-year-old girl

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — South Euclid police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Rickiya Johnson left her Okalona Road home around 9:30 a.m. Friday after having a dispute with her mother.

Officers searched the immediate area for Johnson and were unable to locate her.

Police were told she may be at the Grandview Pointe Apartments in Cleveland., however after searching the complex, they were unable find her.

Johnson was last seen wearing a grey top with black pants and grey with black sneakers. She has short black dreadlock style hair.

She is 5’1″ tall and weighs 140 lbs.

Any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the South Euclid Police Department at 216-381-1234 or by email.