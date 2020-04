SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — South Euclid police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to the Heights Hillcrest Communications Center, Mah’jae Morris went missing Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.

She is 5’5″ and weighs 100 pounds.

Authorities says Morris has several health issues that she is taking medication for but does not have with her.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact South Euclid Police Department at (216) 381-1234.