South Euclid police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — South Euclid police on Wednesday said authorities are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

In a Facebook post, police say Makiya Simmons left her home on Freemont Road on Monday, July 12, without permission.

She has not been seen since.

The teen was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, white Nike shoes, and she was carrying a backpack. Makiya is tall with a thin build.

Police say while initially investigating, officers found items in the teen’s home “which have heightened concerns over her disappearance.”

Anyone with information on where the teen might be is asked to please call 216-381-1234.