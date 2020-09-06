South Euclid Police Department looking for missing teen boy

Photo courtesy South Euclid Police Department/Facebook

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — The South Euclid Police Department announced they are looking for a teenage boy who recently went missing and would like the public’s help in finding him.

The 16-year-old Desmond Yanamayu II was reported missing by his family Friday morning. He had reportedly had a fight with them the evening prior to that.

Yanamayu is reportedly 235 pounds and 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call 216-381-1234

