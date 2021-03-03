South Euclid police ask for help locating woman missing since Saturday

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — South Euclid police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing on Saturday.

According to police, 36-year-old Champa Darjee was last seen around 12 p.m. on February 27. She was wearing a green sweater, dark-colored leggings, and either tennis shoes of flat slip-on shoes.

Darjee is reportedly 5’3″ tall and weighs 100 pounds.

She may be driving her vehicle, a black 2012 Toyota Rav 4 with Ohio license plate HYK3317. Police say the vehicle may have a handicap parking tag hanging in the rearview mirror.

Anyone with information regarding Darjee’s whereabouts is asked to contact South Euclid Police Department.