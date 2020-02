SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – The Solon Police Department has issued an alert for a missing teen.

Jaymar Dorsey is 18.

Police say he has mental health challenges.

He hasn’t been seen since 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say he was last seen wearing black jeans and a black hoodie.

If you see him, call police at (440)248-1234.

