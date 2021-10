SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — Solon police are asking for help to find a missing teen.

According to a tweet from Solon Police Department, Rayquan Thompson was last seen just before 8 p.m. on Friday.

Missing Juvenile ….. Rayquan Thompson last seen around 7:55 PM on 10/22, If you have any information as to his whereabouts please contact the Solon Police Department 440-248-1234 pic.twitter.com/A949gEvhEa — Solon Police Department (@SolonPolice) October 23, 2021

If you have any information as to his whereabouts please contact the Solon Police Department 440-248-1234.