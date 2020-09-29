Smithville police ask for help finding 14-year-old girl

SMITHVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Smithville are asking for help finding 14-year-old Mackenzie Miller.

She hasn’t been seen in four days, police said Tuesday.

She is 5’1”, 125 lbs., and has brown hair.

Police say she was last seen in Smithville.

If you have information that can help police, call (330)669-3471.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8