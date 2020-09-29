SMITHVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Smithville are asking for help finding 14-year-old Mackenzie Miller.
She hasn’t been seen in four days, police said Tuesday.
She is 5’1”, 125 lbs., and has brown hair.
Police say she was last seen in Smithville.
If you have information that can help police, call (330)669-3471.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Cleveland Mofongo Latin Grill brings taste of Puerto Rico to Northeast Ohio
- Smithville police ask for help finding 14-year-old girl
- National Coffee Day: Freebies and deals from Dunkin, Krispy Kreme, Starbucks and more
- Candy factory giveaway: Willy Wonka-like ‘golden ticket’ search begins this week
- Man falls to death after climbing tree over cliff to pose for photo at state park in Oregon