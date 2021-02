COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — A 72-year-old Columbus man has been reported missing and endangered, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The man, Ronald Ryder, reportedly left his home on Industrial Mile Road around 3 p.m. Sunday and has not been seen since. He left the residence on foot.

He reportedly has a serious medical condition, making officials concerned about his safety.

If you see this man, call 911 or 866-693-9171 to let authorities know.