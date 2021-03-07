Sheriff searching for missing Wayne County teens believed to be traveling out of state

Bryce Klingel (left) and Emma Harvey (right) Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing teens who are believed to be leaving Ohio together.

According to authorities, Emma Harvey, 15, and Bryce Klingel, 17, left their Wooster-area homes without permission. They both packed clothing to take with them.

The sheriff’s office believes they are traveling together in a 2008 Saab with a license plate JCQ6773.

Harvey is 5’3” tall and weighs 150 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Klingel is 5’10” tall and weighs 140 lbs. He has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.