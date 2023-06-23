[In the player above, get information on a 14-year-old boy reported missing since June 10, 2023.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A search party is forming to find a 90-year-old man who’s been missing for more than a day.

Volunteers are asked to gather at the beach area of Portage Lakes State Park, 5031 Manchester Road, to search for Joseph Latona.

The New Franklin man left his home near the state park for a walk at about 9 p.m. Wednesday and hasn’t been seen since, according to New Franklin Police Department.

Police, firefighters and search and rescue officials began searching around the state park on Friday morning, according to an update posted to the police department’s Facebook page. The park was also reopened Thursday evening to allow community members to search for the man.

To volunteer for the search, you can register on the Ohio Responds website.

Missing: Joseph Latona

Latona is described as standing 5-foot-8 and weighing about 140 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes. Police said Latona was last seen wearing blue jeans.

Police on Thursday asked residents living along Zeletta, Peggy Ann and Fawn drives, as well as Tait Road, to check their backyards, sheds and outbuildings for Latona.

Anyone who sees Latona is urged to contact New Franklin police at 330-882-3281.