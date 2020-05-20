Search continues for Ohio high school senior who went missing after heading to tanning salon

GREENFIELD, Ohio (CNN/WJW) — Authorities are still searching for a Greenfield teen who has been missing since Sunday.

Madison Bell, 18, was last seen when she left home Sunday morning, telling her mother she was going to a tanning salon, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office said.

“It is believed that Madison did not make it to the business to tan,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Her car was found at a church parking lot nearby.

Bell’s mother, Melissa Bell, told WBNS that she found her daughter’s car unlocked with her phone inside and the keys still in the ignition.

“This would be her senior week of high school, so we had a lot of events going on this week that she wouldn’t miss,” Bell said.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera says the department investigated information regarding a white vehicle with California license tags that was reportedly parked in the parking lot of the church, where Madison’s vehicle was located.

With the help of the community, a vehicle fitting the description was located at a Hillsboro business. Follow-up investigation found that the vehicle was not the vehicle that deputies are looking for.

Bell is 5’6″ tall and weighs 120 to 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She also has gray contact lenses, a cross tattoo on her neck and a ghost tattoo on her side.

Anyone with information on Bell’s disappearance is asked to contact the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421.

