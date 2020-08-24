Rittman police search for missing 16-year-old girl

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gabberial Keats (Courtesy: Rittman Police Dept.)

RITTMAN, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Rittman are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to police, Gabberial Keats left her Rittman home Sunday around 5:25 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

Keats is 5’2″ and weighs 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Derek Miller at DerekMiller@Rittman.com.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Happening Headlines

More News