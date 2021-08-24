Prayer vigil to be held for missing Medina County woman

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The family and friends of a missing Medina Township woman will hold a prayer vigil Tuesday night on the Medina Public Square as they continue their search for answers.

Missing flyers have been posted around Medina County, asking for the public’s assistance to find 53-year-old Jane Milota who vanished 15 days ago.

Jane’s husband says she was last seen on August 9 after dropping off their son, who has autism, at his job at the Westfield Inn in Westfield Center.

Later that day, she failed to show up for work at the Arby’s in Medina Township.

“I didn’t know what to do so I called the cops, especially when she wasn’t at the ER. That’s when the panic set in,” said Warren Milota.

He says his wife is a native of Denmark, and initially, there was a theory that she may have decided to go back, but U.S. Homeland Security found no evidence of that.

“The news is out there and her mother knows and her brother knows over there in Denmark, and I’m sure they’re having as many problems as we are over here, and everybody is looking for her so I can’t imagine why she just wouldn’t come home,” he said.

Investigators say their efforts to track Jane’s movements have been complicated by the fact that she did not have her cell phone with her and does not have a debit card or credit card.

The OnStar on her brown Buick Enclave is no longer active, so it can’t be tracked.

Medina Township police are hoping her Ohio license plate, HCA7418, will show up on their radar and they have cast a wide net across the country.

“Just putting it out there to see if they can look through their license plate readers to see if they picked it up of her traveling from place to place,” said Sgt. Todd Zieja.

Some of Jane’s friends have suggested that she had been dealing with a health crisis, but police say they’ve been unable to confirm that claim or other issues raised on social media sites.

“There’s no indication of any foul play. At least as of this moment in time, we’re still going to move forward, we’re still trying to reach out to everybody, try to figure out exactly what happened and just to make sure that Miss Milota is safe,” said Sgt. Zieja.

The fear of the unknown is causing sleepless nights for the family and friends of Jane.

“That’s she not going to come back, that something happened to her, I have absolutely no idea if she took off. I mean, that’s fine, but she’s got to call somebody, but the biggest thing is just not knowing,” said her husband.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Medina Township police at 330-723-1408.

The prayer vigil for Jane will begin on the Medina Public Square at 7 p.m.