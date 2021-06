PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Portage County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Child Alert for 14-year-old Joslyn Bonkowski.

She was last seen in Ravenna on Monday, June 14.

She is 5’1” and weighs 120 lbs.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at (330)297-3888.

