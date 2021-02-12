Missing infant found, placed in temporary care of Portage County Sheriff’s Office

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office and the Akron Office of the FBI were searching for a missing baby.

Portage County Job and Family Services got an emergency custody order for 3-month-old J’Trevion A. Jeffers on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said his parents were supposed to bring him and appear in Portage County Juvenile Court on Thursday.

As of Friday evening, J’Trevion has been located and is now in the custody and care of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials will be working on temporary placement for the child while the case remains under investigation.