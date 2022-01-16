Police searching for missing Parma Heights man

Photo courtesy Parma Heights police

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Parma Heights police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 22-year-old man.

Jonathan Edward Bruce was reportedly last seen on Jan. 14 around 11 p.m. at his residence, and police said there are “psychiatric concerns” in this case.

Police said Bruce has a full beard now, one difference from the photo shared of the man (as seen at the top of the story). He is thought to like hanging out in wooded areas including the Metroparks, police said.

Anyone who has seen Bruce or may have any information into his disappearance is asked to call police at 440-884-1234.