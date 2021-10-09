Police searching for missing Cleveland man not seen by family since September

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen by his family in early September.

Demetri Merritt, 63, has not been heard from by his daughter since Sept. 11, after leaving his Crestline Avenue apartment on Sept. 4, police said.

The Cleveland Police Department’s Second District posted on its Facebook page that Merritt was believed to be in Birmingham, Alabama, for a time, but could have come back to his Cleveland home.

Police said they recently searched Merritt’s apartment and he was not there.

Anyone with information regarding the missing man is asked to call police at 216-623-2755.