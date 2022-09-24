MONTVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Treyson “Trey” Centa was last seen near the McDonald’s in Montville Township Friday around 6 p.m., the Montville Police Department said.

The teen is reportedly a member of the Brunswick High School soccer team.

“One of our soccer players is missing,” the team said in a tweet, asking for prayers for Centa’s family.

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts should reach out to police at 330-725-2204