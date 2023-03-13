AURORA, Ohio (WJW) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered missing juvenile.

Audemar Flantroy-Lawler, who is 9 years old, was last seen with his non-custodial father, 48-year-old Steven Lawler around 10 p.m. Saturday, Aurora police said.

Lawler reportedly has a black BMW with the Ohio license plate of JBH-8625, which he was last seen driving in Cleveland. The pair could be in the city still, police said.

Photo courtesy Aurora police

Police are asking anyone who may know where the child or his father are to call 911 or the police department directly at 330-562-8181.