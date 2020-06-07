1  of  4
Breaking News
Ohio casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks can reopen in 2 weeks Several of Ohio’s entertainment facilities can reopen June 10 Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Police search for missing Ohio girls last seen together

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teenage girls who are believed to have run away from home.

Anyla Reinstein, 16, and Sierra Mowrey, 17, were last seen together in the Powell area, which is located about 20 miles north of Columbus.

Officials say that based on recent communications they are believed to be runaways and no foul play is suspected. However, their families are worried about them.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Pitts at rpitts@co.delaware.oh.us or (740) 833-2800.

More missing persons cases, here.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Happening Headlines

More News