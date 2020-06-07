Police search for missing Ohio girls last seen together

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teenage girls who are believed to have run away from home.

Anyla Reinstein, 16, and Sierra Mowrey, 17, were last seen together in the Powell area, which is located about 20 miles north of Columbus.

Officials say that based on recent communications they are believed to be runaways and no foul play is suspected. However, their families are worried about them.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Pitts at rpitts@co.delaware.oh.us or (740) 833-2800.

