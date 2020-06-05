Police find missing 75-year-old Portage County woman

1  of  4
UPDATE: Police have located Joyce McKnight.

MOGADORE, Ohio (WJW) — Police are searching for a missing 75-year-old Portage County woman.

The Stow Police Department says Joyce McKnight left her Ledgewater Drive house in Mogadore around 6:42 p.m. Thursday and failed to return.

She is believed to be driving a silver 2019 Nissan Altima with Ohio plate number HIZ3823.

McKnight is 5’08” tall, weighs 130lbs., and has gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and green housecoat.

Police say McKnight has a heart condition and they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

