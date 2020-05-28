Police search for missing 72-year-old Fairlawn woman with dementia, diabetes

Linda Vaughan (Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WJW) — Police are searching for a 72-year-old Summit County woman who went missing Wednesday morning.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Linda Vaughan left her Fairlawn residence on Ridgewood Road around 10:30 a.m. and failed to return.

She is believed to be traveling in a green 2007 Buick Lucerne with Ohio license plate GAQ4158.

Vaughan is 5’1″ tall, weighs 230 lbs., and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She has dementia and diabetes and does not have her medication with her. Authorities are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

