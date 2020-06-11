Police search for missing 43-year-old Madison Township man

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Madison Township are searching for a 43-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Andrew Lamson reportedly left his Yellow Springs Drive residence, on foot, sometime on Tuesday and has not been seen since. He left his personal items behind.

Lamson is 5’10” tall and approximately 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and very short blond hair.

He is known to frequent the Giant Eagle plaza and the wooded areas around James Place Trailer Park.

Police say area K9 search and rescue teams are aiding in the efforts to locate Lamson.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Madison Township Police Department at (440) 428-2116.