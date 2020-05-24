Police search for Cleveland teen missing since May 15

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are searching for a 15-year-old Cleveland girl who was been seen since in over a week.

According to a Facebook post from the Cleveland Division of Police’s Third District, Niya Braxton went missing on May 15.

She is known to frequent the areas of E. 93rd Street & Chester Avenue, E. 150th Street & Lakeshore Boulevard, and E. 93rd Street & Woodland Avenue.

Police say Braxton is 5’4″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Braxton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Third District Detective Unit at (216) 623-5318 or Detective Pivarnik at (216) 623-3082.

More missing persons cases, here.