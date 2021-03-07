Police search for 73-year-old man with dementia missing from Elyria

Jan Elbert
ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Elyria police are searching for a missing 73-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Jan Ebert drove away from his Parkmeadow Drive residence around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. He has not yet returned home.

Ebert is 6′ 1″ tall, weighs 190 lbs, and has brown hair and eyes.

He is believed to be driving a blue 2011 Honda Fit with Ohio license plate number EZD3855.

Officials say they are concerned for his safety. Anyone who sees Elbert is asked to call 911.

