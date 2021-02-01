Police search for 14-year-old Lorain boy missing since Wednesday

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

According to Lorain County CSI, Trey McCartney left his Lorain home on Wednesday, January 27 after having an argument with his mother.

He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Authorities say he also ran away from home back in September.

Anyone with information regarding McCartney’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det Connell with Lorain Police at 440-204-2174. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Officials say anyone caught aiding McCartney in his unruly behavior will be prosecuted.