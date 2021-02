CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for help finding Ashley Corry, 33.

Corry’s mother says she jumped out of the car at Eddy and St. Clair and started walking.

She hasn’t been seen since January 28.

Corry’s phone was recovered.

Police say the missing woman is reportedly diagnosed with mental health issues.

Corry’s mother says she also has substance abuse issues.

Corry is 5’4” and weighs 125 lbs.

If you see her, call police.