Police looking for missing Lorain County woman with dementia

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The North Ridgeville Police Department is looking for a woman who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Rebecca Haddad, 70, was last seen walking around her development at Savannah Estates at 3 p.m.

Haddad is 5’9” and weighs around 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red blouse and blue jeans.

Investigators say that Haddad suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact police at 440-327-2191. They can also email Lt. Pat West at pwest@nridgeville.org or Lt. Greg Petek at gpetek@nridgeville.org