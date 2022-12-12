EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Euclid police are looking for a missing elderly man who is a former police officer.

James Lewis, 79, has been missing since Friday at around 9 a.m. He was last seen driving a green Buick Regal bearing Ohio plate of HPE7122.

Lewis is 6’2″ and weighs 250 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Missing elderly man James W Lewis (Credit: Euclid police)

Police say Lewis has not been diagnosed with dementia but is showing early signs. He also takes heart medication, which he does not have with him.

He walks with a cane but left it at home, so he may be using a walker, police say.

According to police, Lewis does a CCW permit but it’s unknown if he has with weapon with him,

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Euclid Police Department at 216-247-7321.