CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are looking for a missing Cleveland girl.

Ary’onna Warren, 17, was last seen near MetroHealth Hospital on Thursday.

She is 5’10” and weighs 147 lbs.

Ary’onna Warren (Credit: Cleveland police)

She was wearing a blue jean jacket, black leggings and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.