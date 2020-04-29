Police looking for missing 90-year-old Stark County man with Alzheimer’s

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Jackson Township Police Department has issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for a 90-year-old man.

Police say Richard Klotz left his Canton home at around 7:30 Tuesday night and has not returned.

Authorities say Mr. Klotz suffers from Alzheimer’s. He’s 5’9″, weighs 150 lbs, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue pants, a blue jacket and hat.

The vehicle involved is a red 2016 Hyundai Sonata with OH plate number EPY5840.

Please call 911 if you see the vehicle or Mr Klotz. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

