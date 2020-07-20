Police looking for missing 75-year-old Medina man

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — A 75-year-old man walked away from his Medina home today and did not return, police say.

Fedor Zavodsky, left his Granger Road home around 4 p.m. and is now reported missing.

The Medina Police Department says that the man is “confused and partially blind” and that people are concerned for his safety. He is described as having brown hair and eyes and is about 5-feet, 7-inches tall.

Zavodsky was last seen in a blue T-shirt, black shoes and grey shorts. The investigation is ongoing and a Missing Adult Alert has been issued.

Anyone who sees the man should call 911, police say.

