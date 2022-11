London Jackson, 13, was reported missing on Nov. 9 and has been missing since Nov. 7. (Credit: Cleveland police)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are looking for a boy missing from Cleveland.

London Jackson, 13, was reported missing on Nov. 9 and has been missing since Nov. 7.

He’s been staying with family in the 1300 block of East 110th Street, police say. It’s believed he left the residents on his own accord.

He was reported to not be attending school.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of London Jackson is asked to call 216-621-1234.