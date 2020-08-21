Police issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old Texas boy missing since Wednesday

Klay Guzman (left) and Matthew Guzman (right). Courtesy of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

COLORADO CITY, Texas (WJW) — Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert Friday afternoon for a missing infant they say is in “grave or immediate danger.”

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police believe Klay Guzman, 14 months, is with 28-year-old Matthew Guzman.

The infant has reportedly been missing since Wednesday around midnight.

Klay is 30 inches tall and weighs about 30 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Matthew is 5’10” and 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Matthew was last heard from in Colorado City. He is believed to be driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas tag HKB4110.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Klay Guzman from Colorado City, TX, on 08/21/2020, TX plate HKB4110 pic.twitter.com/hFZZpM21rP — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) August 21, 2020

