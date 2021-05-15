Police asking for help to find missing Trumbull County woman who is endangered

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Trumbull County woman who they say suffers from mental impairment, which has officers concerned for her safety.

Brenda K. Francis, 61, drove away from her home on North Road in the city of Warren on May 15 around 9:30 a.m. and has not returned since.

(Courtesy of Ohio Attorney General)

Francis is 5’5″ tall, weighs 200 lbs., and has short, gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pastel top, green yellow and blue white sneakers.

The vehicle is a red 2004 Pontiac Grand Am with OH plate number JFG237.

Note: The vehicle shown in the photo is not the actual vehicle (Courtesy of the Ohio Attorney General)

A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for the following regions: Central & East Lakeshore, Youngstown, East Central Ohio, which includes the following counties: Ashtabula, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Guernsey, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, and Wayne.

Call 1-866-693-9171 or dial 911 if you see her or the vehicle.