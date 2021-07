CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a Cleveland woman who is missing.

27-year-old Rajih McQueen, in the 10300 block of Miles Ave, was last seen or heard from the week of June 20, according to police.

She is possibly driving a 2018 silver Nissan Centra with license plate JGH3953.

Anyone with any information please call Det. Callahan at 216-623-3138.