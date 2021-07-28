Police asking for help to find missing Cleveland teen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a teen who was reported missing earlier this month.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, 15-year-old Madison Harris was last seen on July 8.

According to the missing person report, Harris’s mom last saw her daughter around 3:30 p.m. She said Harris went with her friend to the Valley View movie theater. The friend told her around 10:30 p.m. that he dropped Harris off at home around 6:30 p.m. the same day.

Investigators say they searched the area around Harris’ home in the 3000 block of E. 73rd Street with no results.

Harris is described to be 5’11” with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing an army green “Pink” jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information should contact police.